Fischer: Hornets, Thunder have trade discussions to swap picks

With the NBA draft two days away, trade talks and rumors are swirling more than ever.

And the Charlotte Hornets find themselves right in the middle of those talks.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Charlotte and Oklahoma City have had discussions that would result in the Hornets sending the No. 11 pick to the Thunder for picks No. 16 and 18.

Fischer notes there are strong expectations the Thunder are attempting to move up in the draft. OKC has reportedly offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 6 pick to Detroit for the No. 1 pick, but the Pistons have so far declined.

In the final mock draft from Rookie Wire, the Hornets select Jalen Johnson out of Duke with the No. 11 pick.