Fiscal Court Digest

Aug. 6—At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions.

—Approved the minutes of the July 15 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting

—Approved all claims for all departments

—Approved treasurer's report and settlement for fiscal year 2021

—Approved fund transfers

—Approved the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule

—Approved Resolution No. 11-2021, a Rural Secondary Program flex funds agreement

—Approved an encroachment permit with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to install a tornado siren pole at the intersection of Roy Clark Road and Kentucky 144

—Approved a contract with Axiom Architecture for Kirtley Annex renovation design services

—Approved a declaration of covenants and restrictions for LCWF agreement number 21-01558

—Approved public safety radio system site use lease agreements with VB-S1 Assets LLC. and Tillman Infrastructure LLC.

—Approved Amendment #1 to the professional services contract with Trott Communications for implementation support of public safety radio system

—Approved the AmeriCorps Host Agency agreement benefiting Daviess County Parks

—Awarded the following bids:

—RFQ09-2021: surgical equipment for animal control to Steris Animal Health for $9,938.40

—RFQ10-2021: clay target support tower for the Daviess County Gun Club to Pat O'Brien Electric for $8,700 for electrical services, On Time Fab for $1,650 for welding services and $1,680 for crane services for a total of $12,030

—Bird No. 14-2021: Bulk 12-gauge shotgun ammunition for the Daviess County Gun Club totaling $33,950

—Bid No. 18-2021: One new single bale wrapper for the Daviess County landfill to H.R. Agri Power Inc. $23,876

—Approve hiring Tony Rowe as a seasonal park attendant effective upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening

—Reappoint Pattie Martin, Dr. Patrick Marsh and Rheonna Johnson to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board for a four-year term beginning Aug. 7, 2021 and ending Aug. 7, 2025

—Heard for discussion the first reading of KOC A. 101 (2021); 07-2021, an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2021 Daviess County tax rates.

—Heard any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court

—Heard any public comments

—Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court

Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live to the public on the Daviess County Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by contacting 270-929-1010.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837