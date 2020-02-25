First-round WR prospect explains why he wears a Star of David even though he's not Jewish

The mystery of former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s Star of David necklace is kind of a weird one.

Jeudy, who is currently at the NFL scouting combine, was asked on Tuesday why he wears a necklace bearing a traditional symbol of the Jewish faith. If you thought his answer was going to be, “I’m Jewish,” then buckle up your seat belt, because Jeudy’s going to take you on a little ride through the strange world of sports nicknames.

"My last name's Jeudy, people sometimes call me 'Jew' so I got a Jewish star. I'm not Jewish though." - Jerry Jeudy on why he wears the Star of David around his neck pic.twitter.com/Ta3hy3K1Hf — SNY (@SNYtv) February 25, 2020

It really was that simple. People shortened Jeudy’s last name to just the first syllable, and he bought a necklace that symbolized that.

It’s not clear how long Jeudy has been wearing the necklace, and this seems to be the first time anyone has asked him about it. Shortly after he answered that question at the combine, Jeudy went on Twitter to clarify that he doesn’t mean to offend anyone by wearing the necklace.

Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!! — JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) February 25, 2020

While some people were undoubtedly angry that he’s wearing a symbol of a faith he does not practice, many replied to Jeudy’s tweet to tell him that they were not offended and he should continue to wear the necklace.

I’m Jewish. I’m not offended. You wear that Star of David anytime you want. Good Luck at combine. We’re cheering for you. — 🌸 Just Karen™️ 🦋 (@beauxvisages2) February 25, 2020

Mr. Jeudy do not worry about it! We take your chain as a great compliment. We as fellow tribe members are just happy to be considered. In fact I would like to invite you to Passover dinner over at the ZBT house. My grandmother makes a wonderful brisket! — Jeremy Berglass (@jeremyberglass) February 25, 2020

I’m Jewish & I absolutely love you. #RollTide — Zach Munin™ (@The_Zach_Munin) February 25, 2020

