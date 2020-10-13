A first for New York’s last-place teams: Jets and Giants both off to 0-5 starts

These are tough times for New York football.

For the first time in history, the Jets and the Giants are both off to an 0-5 start. Neither team was viewed as serious playoff contenders going into the season, but both teams were expected to take a bit of a step forward while being slightly competitive. That hasn’t happened.

In Week 5, the Giants took the Cowboys down to the wire, but lost 37-34. Dallas lost its franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, midway through Sunday’s contest, but its defense is still allowing 36 points per game to opposing teams this season.

That game aside, the Giants and Jets have been largely uncompetitive this year. The Giants have been outscored 133-81, while the Jets have been outscored 161-75.

Neither team is sure of what it has in its quarterback. The Giants have arguably put a better supporting cast around Daniel Jones, but he’s in a similar position as the Jets’ Sam Darnold. With little talent around either arm, it’s hard to evaluate what the two teams have under center. That said, both Dave Gettleman and Adam Gase are sure to be fired at season’s end, which means Trevor Lawrence could be had by the next Giants general manager or Jets head coach. However, there’s still a lot of football left to play and time for Jones and Darnold to figure it out.

Both teams have a real shot at the No. 1 pick with 11 games left to play. If the season ended today, the Giants would own the No. 1 overall pick because they have a weaker strength of schedule than the Jets. That might play in the Jets’ favor down the stretch.

For now, it seems like a race to the bottom for Lawrence’s services is the only reason to pay attention to New York football. Unless you reside in Buffalo, that is.