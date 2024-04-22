First WWE event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas set for June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Apex facility in Las Vegas is set to host its first World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event since the two companies fell under the same TKO Group Holdings banner in September 2023, the company announced Monday.

The event, NXT Battleground, is scheduled for June 9 and will be hosted at the 130,000-square-foot event and production facility that hosts UFC Fight Night events.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

In 2022, it was announced that the Apex facility would be improved to expand the building and add more parking, shopping, snack bars, lounges, and restaurants.

NXT is a WWE brand meant to develop and foster up-and-coming pro wrestling talent. Home-grown talent from NXT that have gone on to become superstars of the main WWE roster include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, WWE Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, and Becky Lynch, among others.

Current NXT superstars include champion Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, and Oba Femi.

Ticket information is available at On Location Events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.