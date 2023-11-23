First Winter Storm Brings Snow to North Mexico

The first winter storm of the season arrived to northern Mexico on Thursday, November 22-23, a government forecast said.

The storm was set to bring snow to elevated areas, a government notice said, with a cold front also expected to affect the southeast and the Yucatan peninsula.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon shows the snowy scene in San Jose de la Joya, in the state of Nuevo Leon. Credit: Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon via Storyful