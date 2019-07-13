How the first week of the Tour de France unfolded

Dutch rider Mike Teunissen took the yellow jersey on day one of this year's Tour de France Dutch rider Mike Teunissen took the yellow jersey on day one of this year's Tour de France (AFP Photo/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

Mâcon (France) (AFP) - After an eventful first week on the Tour de France, AFP Sport takes a look back at each stage so far:

Stage one: Brussels - Brussels

Out of nowhere the Netherlands' Mike Teunissen emerged from a late crash in the jaunt around Belgium to take the stage win and the yellow jersey that he said was "mine forever and no one can ever take off me".

Stage two: Brussels - Brussels (team time-trial)

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos went out first and set a blistering pace, but were denied at the death as the team of the Tour so far, Jumbo-Visma, won by a margin after coming down the ramp last.

Stage three: Binche - Epernay

Former soldier Julian Alaphilippe cried as the host country cracked open the bubbly when he became the first Frenchman to take the yellow jersey in five years, roaring through the champagne vineyards with a gun-slinging 15km 'break for the border' dash.

Stage four: Reims - Nancy

"I've done it at last," said Elia Viviani after his win at 70 kph completed a Grand Tour hat-trick to add to his Giro and Vuelta stage victories. But the spotlight was firmly fixed on Frenchman Alaphilippe in the leader's livery as his name was shouted by spectators from start to finish.

Stage five: Saint-Die-Des-Vosges to Colmar

While Alaphilippe was cheered throughout for a second straight day, Slovakia's Peter Sagan won his 12th Tour de France stage, reserving enough strength over the hills of Alsace to storm a reduced bunch sprint.

Stage six: Mulhouse - La Planche des Belles Filles

Welshman Thomas defied his doubters by putting time into all of his key rivals for the overall title as Belgian Dylan Teuns won atop La Planche des Belles Filles and his breakaway partner, Italian Giulio Ciccone, snatched the yellow jersey on the iconic mountain stage.

Stage seven: Belfort - Chalon-sur-Saone

Dutch speed king Dylan Groenewegen came out on top to win a tight bunch sprint and make up for his disappointment on stage 1 in Brussels, where he had been well-placed to win but instead fell and watched the finale while sat on the tarmac shouting in anger.