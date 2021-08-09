Here Are the First Week Numbers for Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

In the battle of the teens, Billie Eilish knocked The Kid LAROI off his No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, scoring her second No. 1 album on the chart with her sophomore LP Happier Than Ever.

Billie’s first-week, top-of-chart debut comes two years after she did the same with her debut LP When We All Fall Sleep Where Do We Go?. She’s also previously charted on the Billboard 200 with her debut EP Don’t Smile At Me, which peaked at No. 14, as well as Live at Third Man Records and Prime Day Show x Billie Eilish.

Billie’s latest album saw the superstar move 238,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in just its first week, according to MRC Data, securing Billie the fifth-largest week of 2021 by equivalent album units earned. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tops that list, having charted at No. 1 with 295,000 units back in June.

“This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music,” Billie wrote of creating Happier Than Ever last week on Instagram. “Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel.. I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok