First Week 6 injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
Welcome to Week 6. The Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Wednesday to prepare for their Sunday meeting at FedEx Field.

Both teams are currently battling several injuries, as a combined 13 players did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:

Kansas City Chiefs

Name

Injury

Participation

LB Anthony Hitchens

Knee

DNP

DT Jarran Reed

NIR (Personal)

DNP

CB Charvarious Ward

Quad

DNP

TE Blake Bell

Back

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

G Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

DB Chris Lammons

Shin

Full

T Lucas Niang

Hamstring

Full

  • Anthony Hitchens, Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney and Chris Jones are all big-time players for the Chiefs. It doesn’t appear that Hill’s injury will cause him to miss any time, despite not practicing on Wednesday.

Washington Football Team

  • Washington’s injury list looks similar to the first one from last week. Jonathan Allen and Cole Holcomb were limited, but I’d expect them to play.

  • Wide receiver Dyami Brown was back in practice on a limited basis. That should bode well for his chances to play on Sunday. Curtis Samuel was back to working on a side field.

  • Guard Brandon Scherff will miss another game this week.

  • Antonio Gibson missed practice on Wednesday. This has been normal recently. I would expect he’s playing on Sunday.

  • Rookie right tackle is one to watch. Cosmi was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss and looked to be in severe pain. Cosmi is having a strong rookie season.

