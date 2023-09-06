First Week 1 injury report has 3 Cowboys DNPs, but Lewis as full participant

Wednesday brought Cowboys Nation its first game-week injury report of the new season, and while offensive lineman Tyler Smith’s hamstring strain was enough to keep him from practicing with the team, there was still good news to be found on the other side of the ball.

Not practicing on Wednesday certainly doesn’t rule someone out for Sunday, but the Cowboys have three key players who will now need to show marked progress over the next couple days in order to be considered ready to suit up for the 2023 opener in New York.

The Giants have more names listed on their midweek report, but all were classified as being limited participants.

OL Tyler Smith (hamstring) : Did not participate

Smith suffered a hamstring injury during individual drills on Monday. A precautionary MRI showed it to be a strain; head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he’s hopeful the second-year man can get in some work Thursday or Friday.

DE Sam Williams (toe) : Did not participate

Williams is dealing with turf toe, an injury that has kept him off the practice field since last Wednesday. “I think both of them are in a similar category,” McCarthy said of Williams and Smith. “They’ll work with Britt [Brown, associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation]. The goal is to get them out to practice by the end of the week.”

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) : Did not participate

Wilson’s calf injury came on the first day of training camp. The injury was expected to keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks; Wednesday was, in fact, the six-week mark. Earlier in the week, McCarthy said the veteran was “getting close” to a return.

CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) : Full participant

Lewis’s participation was the surprise of the day. Despite not being expected to practice at all this week, the cornerback proved why the club was right to keep him off the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season. The foot injury Lewis suffered in Week 7 last year was significant, though, so while his presence in the team session Wednesday was a welcome sight, he’s not yet a lock to be fully ready for game action this weekend.

New York Giants : 6 players limited

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was activated from the Giants’ PUP list on cutdown day as he moves closer to a return from the ACL tear he sustained in Week 11 last season.

