First videos emerge of Ezekiel Elliott on the field with Patriots

The New England Patriots are in Wisconsin this week for joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, and newly-signed running back Ezekiel Elliott is wasting no time in making his presence felt.

After agreeing to a deal with the Patriots on Monday, there were questions regarding Elliott’s availability for practice. He made the trip with the team, but some wondered if he’d actually get some on-field work with his new teammates.

Those questions were answered with videos emerging of Elliott on the field in a Patriots jersey for the very first time going through drills and working out with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Elliott is expected join forces with Rhamondre Stevenson as another workhorse back to help lighten the load. His arrival couldn’t have come at a better time with the Patriots still missing both Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr.

The Zeke hype officially begins

Here's Bill Belichick speaking with Ezekiel Elliott during the stretching portion of practice pic.twitter.com/B35DhKQwoM — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott catching a whip route from Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/7WzOr2f5Uo — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 16, 2023

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/NMwjf7tdvM — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 16, 2023

More Ezekiel Elliott and Bailey Zappe: pic.twitter.com/9z5LXMNcyr — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

And here's Ezekiel Elliott working with Bailey Zappe at quarterback pic.twitter.com/gAfENEJJYL — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

Mac Jones to new Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/3826oCpU5M — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire