The first USA TODAY men’s basketball poll is out with the Pac-12 mostly MIA

College basketball is cyclical and for the beginning of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the coaches don’t seem too impressed with the Pac-12.

Just three teams from the Conference of Champions are in the first USA TODAY men’s basketball coaches poll of the year.

UCLA, Arizona and Oregon are all ranked. USC received votes, but that was it. Defending champion Kansas is No. 5 and national runner-up North Carolina will begin the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

The basketball poll is much more fluid than the football poll and no doubt, other teams not even mentioned in the first poll will be ranked sometime this season.

No. 3 Houston will come to Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 20 and the Ducks will play either No. 19 Alabama or Michigan State in the Phil Knight 85 Invitational in Portland Nov. 25.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

778 points

Gonzaga Bulldogs

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

759 points

Houston Cougars

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

713 points

Kentucky Wildcats

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

697 points

Kansas Jayhawks

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

660 points

Baylor Bears

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

632 points

UCLA Bruins

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

560 points

Duke Blue Devils

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

552 points

Creighton Blue Jays

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

500 points

Arkansas Razorbacks

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

498 points

Tennessee Volunteers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

486 points

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

449 points

Arizona Wildcats

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

352 points

Indiana Hoosiers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

334 points

Auburn Tigers

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

318 points

TCU Horned Frogs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

317 points

Villanova Wildcats

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

300 points

Virginia Cavaliers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

287 points

Alabama Crimson Tide

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

176 points

San Diego State Aztecs

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

173 points

Oregon Ducks

Ethan Landa – DucksWire

128 points

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

122 points

Illinois Illini

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

115 points

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

107 points

Dayton Flyers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

75 points

