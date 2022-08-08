First USA Today coaching poll sees Auburn receiving votes

River Wells
·2 min read

College football, to the joy of its fans, is back — Monday saw the release of the first USA Today coaching poll of the year, although Tigers fans won’t see their team listed among the 25 ranked squads.

Auburn received 98 votes but did not make the cut for the top 25. Its hated rival, Alabama, took the top spot with 54 first-place votes and the other half of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Georgia, landed in third. Auburn’s 98 votes were third in the SEC among teams that didn’t make the cut, with Tennessee (163) and LSU (143) beating them out.

Check out the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today down below:

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories