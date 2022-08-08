First USA Today coaching poll sees Auburn receiving votes
College football, to the joy of its fans, is back — Monday saw the release of the first USA Today coaching poll of the year, although Tigers fans won’t see their team listed among the 25 ranked squads.
Auburn received 98 votes but did not make the cut for the top 25. Its hated rival, Alabama, took the top spot with 54 first-place votes and the other half of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Georgia, landed in third. Auburn’s 98 votes were third in the SEC among teams that didn’t make the cut, with Tennessee (163) and LSU (143) beating them out.
Check out the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today down below:
Rank
Team
Points
1st Place Votes
1
1,634
54
2
1,564
5
3
1,542
6
4
1,356
–
5
1,284
–
6
1,232
–
7
1,219
–
8
Utah
1,134
–
9
1,027
–
10
Baylor
891
–
11
Oklahoma State
859
–
12
734
–
13
North Carolina State
726
–
14
711
–
15
602
–
16
Pittsburgh
450
–
17
Miami (Fl)
433
–
18
383
1
19
Wake Forest
381
–
20
369
–
21
Kentucky
353
–
22
Cincinnati
339
–
23
334
–
24
Ole Miss
327
–
25
Houston
257
–
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1