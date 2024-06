First UNIQA ÖFB Cup round drawn

FC Dornbirn 1913 to host our side

Our first competitive match of the 2024/25 season will take us to Vorarlberg.

The draw today determined that our Red Bulls will go away to FC Dornbirn 1913 in the first round of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup.

Our clash against the second-tier side will take place between 26 and 28 July 2024. Exact details and ticket information will follow.