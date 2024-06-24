First UK-based Japanese Ekiden race gets underway

It is excepted that it will take the three teams up to 12 hours to complete the race [BBC]

The first UK edition of Ekiden, a popular Japanese long-distance relay race, has begun.

The competition will follow a 76 mile (122km) route from Oxford to Windsor along the Thames Path.

The first of three groups of runners set off at 08:00 BST from Oxford and it is expected to take teams up to 12 hours to complete the race.

A hundred and eighty runners have formed 18 teams, including one from the University of Oxford, which will compete wearing a traditional Japanese sash instead of using a baton.

Racers represent corporations, universities, and organisations that reflect different aspects of the UK-Japan relationship [BBC]

One of the meanings of the word Ekiden is “to convey or to tell”, and the tradition traces its roots back to a time when runners relayed important messages and goods between stations along predetermined routes.

Anna Dingley, founder of the UK Ekiden, said the sash "holds the hopes and dreams of all the teams".

She added that the most famous race in Japan, the Hakone Ekiden, celebrated its 100th event in January 2024, which organisers had been "so impressed" with that they had decided to use it as a reason to bring the race to the UK.

Runners Jess Leiden and Sarah Rodriguez said they were "excited " to give their best [BBC]

Runners Jess Leiden and Sarah Rodriguez said they were "excited" to be running the first leg.

"We might not look quite the same at the finish but we'll give our best," said Ms Leiden.

Ms Rodriguez added that it was "a nice flat 13.2 miles (21km)" along the river.

A participant from Japan said "each runner should do his or her best for the team members" [BBC]

Participating teams include racers from corporations, universities, and organisations that reflect different aspects of the UK-Japan relationship.

One runner, who had come from Japan especially to run the UK Ekiden, said in the spirit of the race "each runner should do his or her best for the team members".

The emperor and empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from 25 to 27 June.

The route will pass through towns including Abingdon and Maidenhead and finish near Windsor Castle, home to the British Royal Family.

It is considered particularly appropriate as the Japanese emperor studied at Oxford, wrote a book entitled The Thames and I, and conducted research into UK waterways.

John Ridding, the CEO of race sponsors The Financial Times, described it as "a wonderful opportunity to cement ties between our countries and cultures".

The UK Ekiden, which is a community interest company, will use a portion of the race profits to support a UK sports charity and the Noto Peninsula reconstruction efforts.

