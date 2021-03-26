First Truck practice results at Bristol

Raphael Lessard posted the fastest lap in the opening practice session for the Camping World Truck Series on Friday on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The fastest laps were turned in early in the session before the dirt track became slick and speeds slowed.

Lessard (19.384 seconds/92.860 mph) was followed by Carson Hocevar (19.396 seconds/92.803 mph), Hailie Deegan (19.418 seconds/92.698 mph), Chase Briscoe (19.432 seconds/92.631 mph) and Stewart Friesen (19.465 seconds/92.474 mph).

Forty-three of the 44 Trucks entered practiced, including seven Cup drivers: Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez.

Bristol dirt Truck practice 1 results

Running the most laps were: Chase Purdy (74), Todd Gilliland (67), Cody Erickson (58), Grant Enfinger (53), Harvick (51), Jessica Friesen (51) and Sheldon Creed (51).

The 50-minute session was slowed by multiple cautions for spins. Those who spun included Brett Moffitt, Danny Bohn, Jake Griffin, Andrew Gordon, Wallace, Deegan, Larson, Truex, and Stewart Friesen, who spun to avoid hitting Wallace’s truck.

