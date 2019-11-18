First touchdown made Vikings believe they could win

At halftime of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t rant and rave. He didn’t throw things. He didn’t deliver a fiery speech.

As explained by phone to PFT after Minnesota’s improbable come-from-behind victory by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, Zimmer simply told the team: “That’s not us. That’s not good enough. But we still have 30 minutes left. We can go fight and see what happens.”

Rudolph said that the players recognized the importance of doing whatever they could in the final two quarters to get their eighth win in Week 11, especially with a bye looming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It was huge to get to 8-3 at the bye,” Rudolph said. “It was so big to fight and not give up if we wanted to keep pace with the other teams in the NFC.”

Rudolph said that the desire to keep fighting became confidence that the Vikings could win once they took the opening kickoff of the second half and converted it into a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Even after the Broncos added a field goal, Rudolph said that the Vikings realized that they were only two possessions from tying the game.

While the failed two-point conversion after their next touchdown kept the margin at 10 (and thus at two scores), the Vikings were rolling, using an up-tempo pace led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who forgot about a rough first half and engineered the team’s biggest comeback since October 4, 1992, when the Vikings overcame a 20-0 fourth-quarter deficit against the Bears — sparked by a Jim Harbaugh audible that led to a pick-six and caused coach Mike Ditka blowing a gasket.

Story continues

On Snday, the game-winning touchdown came on a 32-yard catch-and-run by Rudolph, capped via a rare (for him) walk-in score. Rudolph said that they’d run the specific play multiple times during the week, and that he doesn’t recall the ball ever being thrown to him.

Thrown to him it was in that moment, and combined with Minnesota’s bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on the last drive (which easily could have resulted in a loss), the Vikings indeed enter the bye with an 8-3 record, a 1.5-game lead for the sixth wild-card spot, and only a one-game deficit at the top of the NFC North.