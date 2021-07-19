For the first time in years, Rory McIlroy is ranked behind Jordan Spieth

After working his way back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy is again flirting with a decade-low mark.

Back in early May, McIlroy slipped to No. 15 in the world, his worst standing since he was No. 17 in November 2009. Now, after a disappointing showing at The Open, McIlroy, who had clawed his way back as high as seventh in late May, is back to No. 15.

“I made too many mistakes,” McIlroy said Sunday after shooting even par for 72 holes at Royal St. George’s and tying for 46th. “I think that's going to happen a little bit when you're trying to do some things a little bit differently. Yeah, there are certainly times when there were mistakes and those bogeys don't come from a bad swing, just a bad decision or you're trying to do something you shouldn't do. … I need to do a better job of just maybe being a little bit more disciplined out there.”

One spot ahead of McIlroy is Open runner-up Jordan Spieth, who rose nine spots to No. 14. It marks the first time that Spieth is inside the world top 20 since late January 2019. It is also the first time he’s ranked better than McIlroy since July 15, 2018, when Spieth was sixth and McIlroy eighth.

The winner at Royal St. George’s, Collin Morikawa, picked up a spot, moving from fourth to third, his best ranking ever. Jon Rahm is back to No. 1 after Dustin Johnson replaced the U.S. Open champion at No. 1 last week.