First-time winners add to Davenport Speedway action

The fans in the stands saw a great night of racing, Friday at Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Late race lead changes and a couple of first-time Davenport winners gave a spark to a night that saw the entire 21-race program completed in just two and a half hours.

Bryce Garnhart had an excellent view of the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model feature. Garnhart started on the pole and led all 25 laps of the main. The victory was his first late model feature win at Davenport.

Chuck Hanna started outside of Bryce and gave chase throughout the race. Late in the run, Hanna had to hold off the challenge of Andy Nezworski for second. Hanna would finish in the runner-up spot with Nezworski taking third. Evan Miller and Logan Duffy were fourth and fifth respectively.

Hanna, Garnhart, and Matt Ryan captured late model heat race wins.

Young Charlie Mohr of Bettendorf finally broke through for his first Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified feature win. Mohr started in the eighth position and worked his way forward as Scott Lemke and Andrew Hamburg swapped the early race lead several times.

At the midpoint of the race, Mohr made it a three-way tussle for the top spot. On lap thirteen, Charlie cleared the pack and would lead the rest of the way to the checkers.

Chris Zogg started alongside the race winner and would finish second. Hamburg took third with Lemke fourth. Pole sitter Dustin Smith rounded out the top five.

Jarrett Franzen scored his first D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature win of the season after an intense battle with Shane Paris. Both drivers led laps early in the race. Paris tried to retake the lead midway through the race when he made contact with a lapped car, dropping himself back to third. Shane rallied back and briefly took the lead at the white flag. Franzen powered his way back into the lead on the final lap for the win.

Logan Veloz started deep in the field and fought his way to a third-place finish. Cole Stichter was fourth, just ahead of Ryan Walker.

Tony VonDresky made it back-to-back feature wins in the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stocks.

Tony started fourth and quickly made it to the lead. Late in the race, Rob Henry would wrestle the lead away from Tony. VonDresky put the power down on the high side of the track and retook the race lead for the final two laps. Andrew Burk, Donnie Louck, and Jake Lund finished third through fifth, in that order.

Daniel Wauters became the third different feature winner of the season in Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock action. Wauters started seventh, grabbed the lead on lap five, and led the remaining laps for the victory. Jordan Miles was second, just ahead of Karter Miles in third. Randy LaMar and August Bach completed the top five.

Cyle Hawkins captured his second Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder feature win of the year. Cyle had to survive a four-way battle for the top spot to claim victory. Josh Starr came home second. Shawn McDermott took third. Joe Lafrenz was fourth and Trent Lebarge fifth.

Friday, May 17th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at Davenport Speedway.

Make your plans now to attend the first late model special of the season at Davenport Speedway on Friday, May 24, with the Malvern Bank SLMR series. That evening is also Scott County Cattleman’s Night at the races.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

May 10, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (22 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 3-Bryce Garnhart[1]; 2. 65-Chuck Hanna[2]; 3. 7-Andy Nezworski[5]; 4. 88-Evan Miller[8]; 5. 93-Logan Duffy[11]; 6. 07-Matt Ryan[3]; 7. 77F-Josh Foster[4]; 8. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[7]; 9. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 10. 1M-Mike Goben[6]; 11. 56W-Gary Webb[15]; 12. 8L-Chris Lawrence[14]; 13. 74-Doug Burkhead[20]; 14. 34-Scott Strauss[19]; 15. 1H-Mike Haines[21]; 16. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[22]; 17. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[10]; 18. 81-Adam Parker[18]; 19. 54-Kasey Williams[17]; 20. 53-LeRoy Brenner[13]; 21. 70X-Mitch Morris[16]; 22. 63-Luke Pestka[12]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 07-Matt Ryan[3]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[5]; 3. 93-Logan Duffy[7]; 4. 1M-Mike Goben[4]; 5. 53-LeRoy Brenner[1]; 6. 70X-Mitch Morris[6]; 7. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[8]; 8. 1H-Mike Haines[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 3-Bryce Garnhart[1]; 2. 77F-Josh Foster[3]; 3. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[4]; 4. 63-Luke Pestka[7]; 5. 8L-Chris Lawrence[5]; 6. 54-Kasey Williams[6]; 7. 34-Scott Strauss[2]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 65-Chuck Hanna[1]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[3]; 3. 77-Joe Beal[5]; 4. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[6]; 5. 56W-Gary Webb[4]; 6. 81-Adam Parker[7]; 7. 74-Doug Burkhead[2]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (22 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 99M-Charlie Mohr[8]; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg[7]; 3. 57-Andrew Hamburg[3]; 4. D55-Scotte Lemke[2]; 5. 3-Dustin Smith[1]; 6. 1JR-Ben Chapman[10]; 7. 93-Matt Werner[9]; 8. 33J-Joe Huenefeld[12]; 9. 44X-Blaise Lewis[16]; 10. 1-Eric Barnes[14]; 11. 01M-Mitch Way[18]; 12. G1-Mike Garland[15]; 13. 53-Matt Stein[13]; 14. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[19]; 15. 2X-Patrick Moore[21]; 16. 5D-Bob Dominacki[5]; 17. 17-Jason Pershy[4]; 18. 99-Brandon Jewell[6]; 19. 5-Rob Dominacki[17]; 20. 21-Spencer Diercks[11]; 21. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[22]; 22. 07-Jon Coombs[20]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 57-Andrew Hamburg[2]; 2. 3-Dustin Smith[1]; 3. 1JR-Ben Chapman[7]; 4. 99-Brandon Jewell[4]; 5. 53-Matt Stein[5]; 6. 44X-Blaise Lewis[6]; 7. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[8]; 8. 2X-Patrick Moore[3]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 9Z-Chris Zogg[5]; 2. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 3. 21-Spencer Diercks[7]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[6]; 5. 1-Eric Barnes[4]; 6. 5-Rob Dominacki[3]; 7. 07-Jon Coombs[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[6]; 2. D55-Scotte Lemke[1]; 3. 33J-Joe Huenefeld[7]; 4. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]; 5. G1-Mike Garland[4]; 6. 01M-Mitch Way[5]; 7. (DNS) 32K-Kyle Montgomery

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (12 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[4]; 2. 00-Rob Henry[9]; 3. 77W-Andrew Burk[1]; 4. 31-Donnie Louck[6]; 5. 88-Jake Lund[3]; 6. 81-Cary Brown[5]; 7. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[7]; 8. 95-Jesse Owen[8]; 9. 11T-Trevor Tucker[11]; 10. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[10]; 11. 7-Austin Riggs[2]; 12. (DNS) 2-Nick Hixson

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[3]; 2. 00-Rob Henry[6]; 3. 77W-Andrew Burk[1]; 4. 7-Austin Riggs[2]; 5. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[5]; 6. 11T-Trevor Tucker[4]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 88-Jake Lund[2]; 2. 31-Donnie Louck[4]; 3. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 4. 95-Jesse Owen[5]; 5. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[6]; 6. 2-Nick Hixson[1]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (28 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 33-Jarett Franzen[1]; 2. 17C-Shane Paris[2]; 3. 43LV-Logan Veloz[11]; 4. 24X-Cole Stichter[9]; 5. 9W-Ryan Walker[3]; 6. 4G-Kevin Goben[6]; 7. X-Matt Fulton Jr[4]; 8. 8S-Josh Starr[13]; 9. 9H-Levi Heath[10]; 10. 88-Trey Grimm[8]; 11. 777-Rayce Mullen[15]; 12. 7-Jered Staver[18]; 13. 22R-Kevin Rasdon[19]; 14. 97-Josh Geigle[27]; 15. 51-Mike Clausen[7]; 16. 71J-Justin Schroeder[17]; 17. 11J-Trey Jacobs[14]; 18. 10-Erick Turner[21]; 19. 36N-Joe Nemitz[23]; 20. X14-Randy Farrell[20]; 21. 54-Nick Shrope[28]; 22. 51X-Cody Weih[24]; 23. 4P-Phoenix Blakely[25]; 24. 35-Pat Emerick[22]; 25. 43V-Justin Veloz[12]; 26. 69ER-Ryan Reed[16]; 27. 23-Logan Smith[26]; 28. 18C-Dakota Cole[5]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17C-Shane Paris[2]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[8]; 3. 4G-Kevin Goben[4]; 4. 9H-Levi Heath[7]; 5. 8S-Josh Starr[6]; 6. 69ER-Ryan Reed[5]; 7. 22R-Kevin Rasdon[9]; 8. 35-Pat Emerick[1]; 9. 4P-Phoenix Blakely[10]; 10. 54-Nick Shrope[3]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 9W-Ryan Walker[2]; 2. X-Matt Fulton Jr[3]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[8]; 4. 24X-Cole Stichter[6]; 5. 11J-Trey Jacobs[4]; 6. 71J-Justin Schroeder[7]; 7. X14-Randy Farrell[5]; 8. 36N-Joe Nemitz[1]; 9. 23-Logan Smith[9]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 33-Jarett Franzen[1]; 2. 18C-Dakota Cole[3]; 3. 51-Mike Clausen[4]; 4. 88-Trey Grimm[5]; 5. 777-Rayce Mullen[7]; 6. 7-Jered Staver[9]; 7. 10-Erick Turner[8]; 8. 51X-Cody Weih[2]; 9. 97-Josh Geigle[6]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (15 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. H2O-Daniel Wauters[7]; 2. 4-Jordan Miles[8]; 3. 4M-Karter Miles[5]; 4. 4R-Randy LaMar[6]; 5. 4K-August Bach[10]; 6. 28-Sheldon Hunter[11]; 7. 7-Dustin Forbes[13]; 8. 44-Keith Lilly[9]; 9. 7M-Justin Morhardt[4]; 10. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 11. 24-Matt Bennett[2]; 12. 8-Evan Roberts[12]; 13. 86-Logan Gustaf[3]; 14. (DNS) 3B-Brandon White; 15. (DNS) 5-Chase Hixson

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 17M-Jared Miller[2]; 2. H2O-Daniel Wauters[6]; 3. 4K-August Bach[8]; 4. 4M-Karter Miles[4]; 5. 86-Logan Gustaf[3]; 6. 28-Sheldon Hunter[5]; 7. 7-Dustin Forbes[7]; 8. 5-Chase Hixson[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[5]; 2. 4-Jordan Miles[6]; 3. 7M-Justin Morhardt[3]; 4. 44-Keith Lilly[7]; 5. 24-Matt Bennett[2]; 6. 8-Evan Roberts[4]; 7. 3B-Brandon White[1]

SPORT COMPACTS – FRED’S TOWING / CANTRELL TOWING (11 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Cyle Hawkins[3]; 2. 8S-Josh Starr[2]; 3. 4-Shawn McDermott[4]; 4. 56-Joe Lafrenz[5]; 5. 630-Trent Lebarge[7]; 6. 49-Jacob Welter[10]; 7. 14-Drew Wise[11]; 8. 53-Cody VanDusen[9]; 9. 58T-Michael Snyder[8]; 10. (DNS) 21F-Jack Fitzgibbon; 11. (DNS) F68-Dustin Forbes

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 8S-Josh Starr[2]; 2. 4-Shawn McDermott[3]; 3. F68-Dustin Forbes[4]; 4. 58T-Michael Snyder[5]; 5. 21F-Jack Fitzgibbon[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 56-Joe Lafrenz[3]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[2]; 3. 630-Trent Lebarge[4]; 4. 53-Cody VanDusen[5]; 5. 49-Jacob Welter[6]; 6. 14-Drew Wise[1]

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.