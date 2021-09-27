Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been playing for two decades, which makes it difficult to do things he’s never done before.

But that’s what happened on Sunday in Tampa Bay’s 34-24 loss to the Rams.

Tom Brady didn’t have a bad statistical day for his first time playing in Los Angeles. He finished 41-of-55 passing for 432 yards with a touchdown. And he also had a QB sneak go for a 1-yard score. But that was not enough for the Bucs in the 10-point loss.

And that’s part of what is so interesting. As Jenna Laine of ESPN pointed out, this is the first time in Brady’s regular-season career — one that spans 304 games — that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards, no interceptions, and lost.

Brady had previously thrown for at least 400 yards in 10 regular-season games — half of which had no interceptions. It was the first time he’d thrown for 400 in a regular-season game with the Buccaneers. He got close with 399 yards in last year’s Week 17 victory over Atlanta. But the last time Brady therefor 400yards in a regular-season game was in a Week Two Patriots victory win over the Saints in 2017.

”Anytime you come up short, it’s disappointing,” Brady said after the game, adding that The Bucs “have to be better on offense.”

The Buccaneers will play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football next week.

For the first time in the regular season, Tom Brady threw for 400 yards with no picks and lost originally appeared on Pro Football Talk