How first-time NFL head coaches did making the jump from college since 2000?

Graduating isn't easy

Urban Meyer is the most recent example of a college football coach who was way out of his league when jumping to the NFL. And his 2-11 record before being dumped by the Jaguars ahead of Week 15 was made worse by incidents and indiscretions.

Here’s how his inaugural NFL head coaching tenure compares to other top college coaches who made the move since 2000…

Butch Davis, 2001

The coach of the then-heralded Miami Hurricanes football program left and headed to the Cleveland Browns. Davis managed to make it through 59 games, going 24-35 in a forgettable run.

Steve Spurrier, 2002

How do you spell disaster? A college coach at Florida — like Meyer — Spurrier went to Washington and was a bad fit. The ol’ ball coach went 12-30 and couldn’t get away from the NFL fast enough.

Nick Saban, 2005

Yes, that Nick Saban. The King of College Football coaches left LSU and took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job. He was 15-17 and thrilled to race to Tuscaloosa. We see how well that turned out for the Crimson Tide boss.

Bobby Petrino, 2007

Petrino first spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a QB coach and offensive coordinator (1999-2001) before heading back to the NCAA. His return to the NFL as a head coach with the Falcons was sort-lived and full of drama. He was brought in to help Michael Vick, but that never happened due to the legal obstacles facing the QB due to an illegal dog fighting operation. Petrino lasted 13 games as the team’s head coach in 2007, going 3-10 before resigning and heading to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Jim Harbaugh, 2011

Finally, a college coach who knew what to do in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh went from Stanford to the San Francisco 49ers and did everything but win a Super Bowl. He was 44-19-1 in four seasons before returning to college at Michigan.

Doug Marrone, 2013

Doug Marrone—who would eventually wind up as a head coach of the Jaguars—left Syracuse in Central New York for Buffalo and Western New York. The run was stunted as Marrone went 15-17 in two mediocre campaigns.

Chip Kelly, 2013

The year 2013 saw Marrone leave college for the Bills and Chip Kelly exit Oregon for the Philadelphia Eagles. Things started off on the right track, but then derailed. It got so bad, he didn’t make it through the final game of his third year, finishing 26-21.

Bill O'Brien, 2014

Bill O’Brien was successful at Penn State and decided to leave Happy Valley for Houston. He made it through 100 games before being shown the exit. O’Brien went 52-48 and currently is on the staff of Nick Saban … at Alabama.

Matt Rhule, 2020

Matt Rhule fixed everything that was broken at Baylor. For a while this season — three weeks — it looked like Carolina’s rebuild was ahead of schedule. The wheels fell off, though, and Rhule is now 10-19 heading into Week 15—and the team is stuck in turbulence. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, another college product, was recently fired.

