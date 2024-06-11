For first time in nearly 10 years, NC State player participates in NCAA leadership event

N.C. State’s team captains meet the officials and opposing captains at midfield before every football game. Tonya Washington, assistant athletic director for student-athlete engagement and leadership, hopes to see Isaiah Shirley in that position one day.

The redshirt freshman represented N.C. State and the ACC at the annual NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in April. The conference featured several hundred athletes and administrators from universities across the country and focused on the way personal development creates stronger leaders.

This was the first time in nearly a decade that a Wolfpack player attended the conference. The ACC sends one student-athlete each year, rotating between schools.

Shirley compared it to summer camp or vacation bible school, where the participants were split into groups, listened to speakers, and performed different activities — including a rock, paper, scissors tournament — to highlight and practice different skills. The participants even watched Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson’s viral “Handle Hard Better” video.

Then, the groups debriefed after each activity, discussing how they felt and what leadership qualities were highlighted. Shirley admits he could’ve been more open at the beginning but ended up having a great time and learning transferrable skills.

George Midgett, N.C. State’s director of student-athlete engagement and leadership, served as a forum facilitator. He worked with participants, leading conversations and activities like Shirley experienced.

“The lessons I saw being learned at the Student-Athlete Leadership Forum extend far beyond the meeting rooms, influencing every aspect of their lives in sports,” Midgett said in a statement. “I see them bringing newfound leadership to their teams, becoming proactive in rallying and setting examples. The forum’s emphasis on resilience helps them to bounce back from setbacks while improving communication skills to enhance their on-field teamwork.”

Since returning, Shirley has embraced the lessons he learned at the conference. He’s focused on learning how he operates and communicates, aiming to better himself in weak areas. Shirley wants to be an example of toughness and humility.

“The whole weekend was really about changing your mindset and being able to control your mind,” Shirley said. “I thought that was cool.

“I think the biggest thing with leadership is really understanding yourself, understanding your weaknesses and your strengths and then how can you use those to better relate with another teammate, to help lead that teammate?” Shirley said. “You really can’t lead someone else until you know yourself.”

The young player enrolled at N.C. State last January and immediately got involved, Washington said. Washington leads efforts to provide development and leadership opportunities.

She recalls Shirley’s enthusiasm for being part of the Wolfpack and “kept coming back.” He joined the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, participates in the Pack United nonprofit and Penn Resilience program.

“I just kind of said, ‘We think this young man can have all aspects of social leadership, athletics and academics,” Washington said. “That’s what I noticed about him.”

Additionally, Washington noticed his ability to communicate in different environments and with different people, no matter their age, background or role. His natural skills and potential led to his selection, with Washington believing he would gain the most from the experience.

The forum was founded in 1997 with the specific intention of developing leadership skills, understanding behavior and building relationships.

“If our expectation for him is to eventually be a veteran leader, we need to help him on the front end and just help him through self-leadership, self responsibility. Then he can lead others,” Washington. “It was intentional on my part.”

Shirley doesn’t think his nomination for the forum or success in the other programs mean he’s special. Washington disagrees. He’s still grateful. Shirley’s on-field role with the Wolfpack might be small right now, but he’s excited to take his new lessons into the locker room, onto the field and in every area of his life.

“I kind of just stumbled upon the opportunity. It means a lot that they even chose me for something like this,” Shirley said, acknowledging the chance to represent the school and the ACC. “I’m just thankful that I’m out here at N.C. State, and I get to play football and am being presented with opportunities like this. Hopefully I get presented with some more and then hopefully this translates to life and football.”