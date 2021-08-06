First time, long time: VSU football kicks off preseason camp

Aug. 6—VALDOSTA — Friday morning, the Valdosta State football team took the field for its first official practice of the 2021 season.

The last time the Blazers played an official game was Nov. 30, 2019 — a 38-35 loss to West Florida in the NCAA Division II playoffs. By the time the Blazers open the season Sept. 4 against Savannah State, 644 days will have passed since their last game.

For head coach Gary Goff, the 2021 season will be his sophomore season as coach of the Blazers despite three years on the job. After completing the first of 20 scheduled practices, Goff couldn't hide an ear-to-ear grin as he stood for the post-practice media scrum.

"It feels extremely well," a smiling Goff said after Friday's practice. "I don't think I slept a wink last night. I pretty much just laid there and waited [laughs]. (VSU Sports Information Director Kit Strief) told me last week before our media day, 'Coach, when you kick off, it'll have been 644 days since we played a game.' That's unimaginable. We can't even process that hardly.

"We're extremely excited. I know the players are extremely excited. They reported last night and everybody just couldn't wait till this morning, so I don't think anybody in the program probably slept a wink last night."

The Blazers had eight players selected for the Preseason All-Gulf South Conference Team. Headlining the preseason all-conference team for the Blazers are 2019 first team all-conference running backs Jamar Thompkins and Seth McGill, along with receivers Brian Saunds and Lio'undre Gallimore. Saunds also was named to the preseason all-conference team as a return specialist. Standout offensive tackle Ralph Singleton also earned a spot on the preseason team as he earned second team all-conference honors in 2019.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Blazers had selections at all three levels as defensive lineman Ja'Davien Williams, linebacker Nick Moss and 2019 second team all-conference selection Cory Roberts earned a spot in the secondary.

"If you go back to the '19 season, even though we had a great team and we had a good season, it was still the first year of us getting to know the team and the team getting to know us and building that trust," Goff said. "If there's any silver lining to COVID, it was that the team and the coaching staff got really close...because we had to. I think we've got great leadership right now. Nick Moss might be a sixth-year senior with the COVID deal, but he understands the culture we want here. He understands the importance of all the little bitty things and paying attention to detail. He's not the only one on that side of the ball. We've got Mondrell Jefferson, Cory Roberts — we've got some guys that have been here and been very successful.

"On the offensive side, we've got Brian Saunds, we've got Lio'undre Gallimore, we've got Ralph Singleton. ... The leadership we've got going right now is very impressive. Now, we've got to continue that and we've got to continue holding each other accountable and as long as we do that, we're going to have a really good chance at being great."

The Blazers head into the 2021 season without quarterback Rogan Wells, who left the program in January to play spring football at Tusculum University before transferring to Western Carolina this summer to reunite with former VSU head coach Kerwin Bell.

Enter electric junior quarterback Ivory Durham.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound signal caller opens training camp as the clear-cut starter at quarterback. Though it seems like a lifetime ago, Durham was a key contributor as a game-breaking, playmaking freshman on the Blazers' 2018 national championship team.

In his two years with the Blazers, the Jacksonville, Fla. native has seen time at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and punt returner. Durham has recorded 907 all-purpose yards and 1,371 yards of total offense, while carrying the ball 82 times for 769 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

As a thrower, Durham has completed 39 of 70 passes for 609 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Durham discussed his ascension to the starting quarterback role, embracing a larger leadership role and wanting to win another national championship with his teammates from the 2018 championship squad.

"Nothing really changed for me," Durham said. "My mindset has been the same since I got here. I've been playing my role, but now it's my time to lead this team and I want to keep doing the great job that I'm doing. I just want to be a great leader to the team and I'm just ready to play ball.

"It's definitely a last ride for our seniors. They were here in 2018 and we all have the mindset and we know how to win. We know what it takes to get there so I'm definitely going to do my best to get the job done for these seniors. Like I said, it's their last ride so we're going to do everything we can to finish on top."

While the Blazers transition from the legendary career Wells had as a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy finalist to Durham, Goff reveals there will be some new wrinkles to the Blazer offense this season. However, despite the physical differences between Wells and Durham, Goff doesn't see much variance in what each quarterback is capable of in the Air Raid offense.

"We don't have to have a special package for him anymore, right? He's going to be the guy," Goff said of Durham. "There will be a few tweaks and changes here and there, but it's kind of funny — our former quarterback, they're not that much different. Ivory is extremely electric and explosive, but they both are capable of doing the exact same things. The fans will see a little bit of change here and there and some things we're able to do with Ivory that we couldn't before. You're not going to see a whole new offense by no means. We're going to run our Air Raid offense, we're going to be who we are because that young right there can do it all.

"We've all seen him practice. The guy's got a cannon. He can throw the ball through the uprights from 70 yards away. You tell him to use that arm strength and sometimes you don't have to. He's worked really hard, getting on the same page with the receivers this summer and it showed today. He made some really nice throws at the end of the first practice. He's got all the talent in the world and I want him to be Ivory. I ain't worried about him being anybody else — go out there and play the game he's very good at and capable of being great at. Don't press the issue. He's got a lot of talent around him. Make sure you utilize your four great receivers and your two great running backs and we're going to be just fine there."

Not only did the Blazers have some turnover in personnel, they lost some members of their coaching staff during the canceled 2020 campaign. Most notably, defensive coordinator Lee Stalker moved to Division I Kent State to serve as the Golden Flashes' outside linebackers coach.

Goff tapped former Georgia Tech defensive quality control specialist Jason Semore to man the defense. Semore spent the last two seasons at Tech and prior to that stint, spent a season at Temple and three more at Montana as a special teams coordinator and secondary coach (2015), followed by two seasons as defensive coordinator (2016-17).

Defensively, VSU's "Black Swarm" allowed 18.55 points per game during the 2019 season, while the offense averaged 38.9 points per contest in Goff's first season.

With Semore running the defense and a wealth of experience returning to the unit, Goff expects the 2021 rendition of the Black Swarm to be as aggressive and stingy as ever.

"That's exactly why I hired Coach Semore — he has an aggressive style of calling a game," Goff said. "I want an aggressive style defense. We've got to be aggressive on both sides. It'll be calculated risks, but you're going to see us pressuring the quarterback and trying to prevent big plays and stopping the run. On the defensive side, Valdosta State's been called the Black Swarm since I played here. We're going to keep that name and we're going to live up to that expectation."

Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.