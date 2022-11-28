For first time ever, two games were decided by a late two-point conversion in the same week

The NFL adopted the two-point conversion in 1994. In the 29 seasons since then, there had never been two games in the same week decided by a late-game two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

It happened for the first time today. The Jaguars took the lead, and won the game against the Ravens, with a two-point conversion happening with 14 seconds to play. And the Chargers took the lead, and won the game against the Cardinals, with a two-point conversion happening with 15 seconds to play.

It was gutsy for both coaches, Doug Pederson of the Jaguars and Brandon Staley, to play for the win, knowing that a loss was one the line.

And the execution came courtesy of Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones for Jacksonville, and Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett for the Chargers.

Of course, one of those teams had to sweat out a 67-yard field goal try by Justin Tucker. Still, they both were aggressive, and they both got the win.

