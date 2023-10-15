First time in 100 years? UNC football matches record in win vs. Miami

CHAPEL HILL – UNC football did something for the first time in more than a century with its 41-31 win against Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The 12th-ranked Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) throttled the 25th-ranked Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2) with a sensational second-half showing, scoring 30 points in six straight games for the first time since 1914.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye had a season-high four touchdown passes – including three to wide receiver Tez Walker – to help UNC snap a four-game losing streak against AP top-25 opponents.

Running back Omarion Hampton ran all over the Canes as the Tar Heels scored 24 unanswered points in the third quarter and UNC’s defense finished with four takeaways. Here are some observations from the Tar Heels’ latest victory.

UNC football’s Cedric Gray sets tone for defense

After allowing 17 points with zero sacks in the first half, UNC’s defense turned up the heat in the second half with six tackles for loss, including three sacks. Veteran linebacker Cedric Gray set the tone with 10 tackles and an interception for one of UNC’s four takeaways.

UNC football wide receiver Tez Walker puts on a show

In his second game as a Tar Heel, UNC wide receiver Tez Walker made a splash with six catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including a 56-yard TD in the third quarter that sparked UNC’s impressive second half. The Tar Heels finished with more than 500 yards of offense.

Omarion Hampton powers Tar Heels’ run game

Sophomore running back Omarion Hampton continues to show why he might be UNC’s next great running back. Hampton had 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first half against a Miami defense that was limiting opponents to a nation-best 52.8 rushing yards per game. Hampton finished with 197 rushing yards.

Penalties plague UNC football

It wasn’t all good for UNC, which entered Saturday’s game averaging five penalties for 48 yards per game. The Tar Heels had a season-high nine penalties for 97 yards in the first half and trailed 17-14 at halftime. UNC finished with 13 penalties for 142 yards.

