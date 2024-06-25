First three teams set for 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational, including defending champions and World No. 1 Nelly Korda

The first three teams have been announced for the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational, and there’s no shortage of star power heading to Naples in December.

Defending champions Jason Day and Lydia Ko are back to defend their title at the mixed-team event at Tiburon Golf Club. The two other teams announced Tuesday were world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Tony Finau along with Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler.

“We are thrilled to welcome back this elite group of players to Naples this December,” Rob Hartman, Grant Thornton Invitational Tournament Director, said in a release. “We couldn’t be happier with how the first few teams came together, and we look forward to creating 13 more compelling teams as the year unfolds.”

For Thompson, it will be the final competition for her in 2024 in what is set to be her final season playing full-time on the LPGA.

All three teams were paired together in 2023, as well.

The tournament’s 32-player field, which is evenly comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA professionals playing on 16 mixed teams, will compete for an equal purse of $4 million and experience equal visibility and a different format of play each day. The unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional golf competition will include scramble, foursomes and a modified four-ball format.

“The Grant Thornton Invitational is truly one of one, and getting to drive the game forward alongside such a great player and person in Tony Finau is something I’m really looking forward to doing again this year in Naples,” Korda said.

Last year, Finau and Korda finished T-4 while Thompson and Fowler were T-6.

