First, third, pitching. Creighton recruit Nate O’Donnell does it all for Providence. ‘You love guys like that.’

Providence junior Nate O’Donnell is always ready to roll with the changes.

The Creighton recruit has been one of the Celtics’ top hitters and top pitchers this season. And after playing third base most of the spring, he stepped in to fill a void at first in the postseason.

Providence coach Mark Smith knows O’Donnell will be reliable in any role.

“He was voted our MVP, and I think there’s a reason for that,” Smith said. “He’s played multiple positions. He’s been in the middle of the order the whole year. We just have a ton of confidence in him and a ton of belief.

“He’s a baseball player. He’s a team guy. It’s like, ‘Hey, I need you to do this, I need you to go here today,’ and he always says, ‘OK.’ You love guys like that.”

O’Donnell came through with a single and a walk and scored a run Friday, helping the host Celtics roll to a 7-2 win over crosstown foe Lincoln-Way West in the Class 4A Providence Sectional championship game in New Lenox.

Bradley recruit Jackson Smith added a two-run single for second-seeded Providence (30-8), while Eddie Olszta went 2-for-4 with a run and Cooper Eggert also had an RBI single.

Kasten Goebbert earned the victory on the mound, allowing just two earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Celtics, who play at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Crestwood Supersectional at Ozinga Field against Catholic League Blue rival Mount Carmel (21-14).

Jacob Willis went 2-for-3 with a two-run double for top-seeded Lincoln-Way West (30-5). Josh Howard contributed a double and a run. Michael Pettit threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

O’Donnell, meanwhile, thought he might get the start on the mound Friday after he threw seven scoreless innings in last Saturday’s regional championship win over Homewood-Flossmoor.

But when his coaches made the decision to go with Goebbert — keeping O’Donnell in reserve for the supersectional — O’Donnell, as usual, was ready to play wherever.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help the team,” O’Donnell said. “I’m at third base mainly but playing first helps our team and makes our infield better, so I’m happy to play there.”

Baseball has always been a huge part of O’Donnell’s life.

“I’ve been throwing a ball since I was born pretty much,” he said. “My dad (Chris) played baseball at the University of Chicago. It’s great sharing baseball with him.

“I talk to him about it all the time. We bond over it.”

Providence scored all seven of its runs Friday in the fourth inning.

Eggert ignited the rally with a big RBI single before a key two-out error scored two runs. That opened the door for the Celtics to break it open when Jackson Smith delivered his two-run hit.

Goebbert took it from there.

“I found out (Thursday) that I was going to pitch (Friday) and I was like, ‘I’m ready, man. I’m excited,’” Goebbert said. “I was so glad I got to pitch here at home, and we came out and won.”

O’Donnell was also in the middle of the rally in the fourth, singling and scoring. He continues to be someone the Celtics know can carry them.

“He’s been doing it all this year,” Jackson Smith said of O’Donnell. “He’s pitching great. He’s the best hitter on the team right now. He’s just doing his thing.

“Nate O’s playing incredible this season, and hopefully he keeps going for us.”

Just as his teammates trust in him, O’Donnell always believes in himself.

“I just go out there and think I’m better than everyone else,” he said. “It’s not in a cocky way but just confident. I go out there and compete.”