First Things First: Bills’ Josh Allen has dropped off since Chiefs win (video)

The Bills lead the AFC and could lock up that top seed in the upcoming weeks.

Despite that, the “First Things First” crew featuring analyst Nick Wright still aren’t giving quarterback Josh Allen much respect.

Instead, Wright’s point is that the the Bills (12-3) have won despite Allen.

“He has not lived up to the billing, and it’s been two and a half months now,” Wright said.

Wright is a bit of a noted Bills hater… but does he have a point right now? Allen’s number since the Bills beat the Chiefs (12-3)… aren’t great.

Check some of those out in the FS1 clip below, and remember, don’t shoot the messenger:

Josh Allen since beating KC in Wk 6 (w/ NFL rank):

Rank

Pass Rtg: 85.5 | 26th

Turnovers: 12 | Most

Comp %: 60.6 | 30th

Yds/Pass: 6.9 | 21st

Pass YPG: 227.7 | 12th

Pass TD: 15 | t-8th "Once again the Bills won, despite their QB play."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/6FoM6ntdUE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 27, 2022

