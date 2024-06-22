'First thing I did was watch them on YouTube' - Vassell on Euro draw

[SNS]

"The first thing I did was get them on YouTube."

Captain Kyle Vassell wasted no time in doing his research on Cercle Bruges after Kilmarnock were paired with the Belgian side in Europa League qualifying.

The Ayrshire side welcome their second round opponents to Rugby Park on 25 July before the return leg on 1 August.

Kilmarnock avoided the likes of Ajax and Braga in the draw, but Vassell still anticipates a stern test.

"No matter who we got it was going to be tough, this will be a really tough tie," he said.

"It'll be so exciting. We've got a point to prove. We fancy ourselves against anyone here, so we're looking forward to it.

Vassell also revealed he underwent surgery at the end of the season to address an injury he had been playing through.

"Towards the end of last season and the season before, I couldn’t train," he added. "I can’t wait to have a season where I’m injury free."