First team players to leave Norwich City

[BBC]

Norwich City have announced the departure of several first team players.

Defenders Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Danny Batth are all out of contract and will leave Carrow Road.

Scottish goalkeeper Jon McCracken will also leave the club, he joined the Canaries in 2016 as a 16-year-old.

Danish midfielder Jacob Sorensen has signed a new one year deal with the option of a further year.

23-year-old goalkeeper Archie Mair has also been given a new contract.

The full list of departing players is as follows:

Danny Batth

Ben Gibson

Dimitris Giannoulis

Sydney van Hooijdonk (returning to Bologna)

Sam McCallum

Jon McCracken