First-team offense stands out and other takeaways from Arkansas football's sixth practice

Arkansas football held its sixth fall football practice Thursday morning with the team working in pads for the first time outside the Fred W. Smith Football Center.

In total, the Hogs will practice 20 times before Week 1, and they'll hold seven practices before their first scrimmage Saturday.

KJ Jefferson makes a pass during the first day of fall practice for the Arkansas football team.

Here are three takeaways from Thurday's 15-minute open portion of practice:

First-team offense wins the day

These observations will have a heavy focus on the offense, who looked great in the opening minutes of the Razorbacks' first practice in pads.

The first-team offense ran four efficient plays during the 'fastball' drill, starting with a huge hole created by the offensive line that Raheim Sanders was able to bundle through for what could have been a long run.

Additionally, KJ Jefferson found Luke Hasz and Andrew Armstrong for nice gains. Hasz was the first-string tight end Thursday, continuing his impressive performance in fall camp. The true freshman is making a strong case to be the Hogs' starter against Western Carolina.

There was definitely some frustration on the defensive side. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Travis Williams and defensive line coach Deke Adams both had words for their respective units when the 'fastball' drill was over.

Slot receivers demanding targets

Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden are big, physical and fast outside wide receivers who have transferred into the program this year, but the returnees in the slot continue to have a great camp and will be big parts of the Arkansas offense.

Some RPO work this morning with a wide receiver coming in motion for a potential pitch. pic.twitter.com/rngjzXnJ6S — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) August 10, 2023

On Thursday, Isaiah Sategna and Bryce Stephens both made impressive catches against the Arkansas secondary in 3-on-3 drills. Sategna's catch carried him into the end zone, and Stephens hauled in a corner route from KJ Jefferson on the sideline.

Sategna appears to have the upper hand at being the starter in the slot, but both guys will feature in the offense.

Cade Fortin connects on the long ball

The Arkansas third-string quarterback threw two long touchdowns during 3-on-3 drills.

Fortin is still behind Jacolby Criswell for the backup quarterback spot, and freshman Malachi Singleton has impressed in camp, but this was a great day for Fortin.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football offense stands out on first day of pads