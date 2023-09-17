'First TD of many for CJ7': C.J. Stroud throws first NFL TD for Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass.

In his second start after being the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL draft, the former Ohio State quarterback found wide receiver Nico Collins in the end zone for an 8-yard score.

After the Texans' 25-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Stroud's touchdown pass was the team's first score of the season.

First TD of many for CJ7 🔥 @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/RGz6WQuoEJ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 17, 2023

Battling with quarterback Davis Mills for the first-team reps at quarterback, Stroud completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 89 yards over the Texans' preseason, throwing one touchdown and one interception in eight series.

In 2021-22, Stroud was a two-time Heisman finalist, completing 69.3% of his pass attempts for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Sep 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud was the second quarterback selected in the 2023 draft behind Alabama's Bryce Young, who went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1.

