The first SWFL spring football games are Thursday and Saturday nights

It may feel like mid-summer but this week a sense of fall returns to Southwest Florida.

Area high school football programs will be wrapping up their 20-day spring practice allotments by playing exhibition games. Here is a look at the two games being played this week and next week's schedule.

Thursday

Canterbury at Glades Day

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for — Canterbury: The reigning SSAA 2A champion Cougars are looking for another successful year, and will do so with most of their key starters returning. Quarterback Brenden Daller punished opposing defenses on the ground last year, and led the team in touchdowns (7) and rushing yards (554). Daller didn’t throw the ball much last year, tallying 323 yards on 23-of-47 passing, and had more interceptions (5) than touchdown passes (3). The Cougars next best threat in Griffin Curran also will suit up for one more season, looking to build on last year’s 431 rushing yards and 281 receiving yards. Together, Daller and Curran were responsible for over half of last season’s rushing yards on 168 touches, so keep an eye on a third star to emerge on offense. How the offensive line shapes up will be a deciding factor for a Cougar squad that scored eight or less points five times last season. Curran was also instrumental on the other side of the ball, tallying a team-high 70 total tackles with two sacks and one interception. Linebacker Gavin Brady, who also had 70 total tackles last season with four sacks and a pair of pass breakups, will return for his senior campaign. The Cougars lost to Glades Day 19-15 last year, so starting a spring game against the Gators will be a good test for the upperclassmen-heavy group.

Saturday

Lemon Bay at St. John Neumann

Time: 6 p.m.

What to watch for — St. John Neumann: The Celtics have had some key departures, but return last year’s starting quarterback Jake Bruni. Bruni had 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year on 129-of-197 passing while posting a team-high 241 rushing yards. Head coach Rich Crosby says his playmaking and decision-making have improved in the offseason, so expect improved play from the rising senior coming off of a strong season. His two best targets in Luvinson Pierre and Decker Crosby graduated, along with their 1,175 receiving yards, 82 catches, and 12 touchdowns. Expect rising junior Logan Bartelt, who had 355 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year, to reel in the lion's share of catches this season. Rising sophomore Tyrone Howard has gotten bigger, and has shown promise at wideout as well. Adding size in Bonita Springs transfer Josh Loizon will help an undersized offensive line. Pierre’s absence will be felt on both sides of the ball, along with Zach Molina’s. Carson Floyd returns to St. John Neumann after spending last year at SFCA, and Crosby expects him to be the defensive anchor at linebacker. Anthony Kanellos (linebacker) and Gus Fusco (running back/defensive back), who primarily play baseball for the Celtics, will be welcome and likely returners. St. John Neumann will need all the returners they can get, as they are only suiting up around 30 players this spring.

Upcoming SWFL Spring Football Games

Tuesday, May 21

Barron Collier vs. Charlotte at Golden Gate, 6 p.m.

South Fort Myers at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.

Naples at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Gulf Coast at Ransom Everglades, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Golden Gate, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Lake Wales at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Gateway Charter at Bell Creek Academy, 7 p.m.

Dunbar at Mariner, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Lely, 7 p.m.

East Lee and Okeechobee at Immokalee, 7 p.m.

Oasis at Cape Coral, 7 p.m.

LaBelle and Smarten at Cooper City, 7 p.m.

Estero at North Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.

Cypress Lake at Bonita Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Sarasota Riverview, Columbus at Bishop Verot, 6 p.m.

Aubrey Rogers at Evangelical Christian, 7 p.m.

Island Coast at North Port, 7 p.m.

Halifax Academy at SFCA, 7 p.m.

Ida Baker at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Canterbury and St. John Neumann open 2024 spring football game schedule