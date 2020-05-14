First sod laid at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders and maybe the temporary 2020 home for other West Coast teams, will see a number of firsts this season. It saw one Wednesday.

The first sod was laid, and crews began rolling it for the natural grass field, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The sod sits on a field tray that will roll outside the stadium on non-game days as the UNLV football team will play on artificial turf. The area outside the stadium where the tray is stored will host pregame festivities for Raiders games.

The 4-foot deep tray moves the 9,500-ton grass field in and out of the stadium, taking around 90 minutes.

