First new signing for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea confirmed with contract details

The first new signing for Chelsea’s new head coach Enzo Maresca has been confirmed by a host of top source in the form of contract details.

It’s been a done deal for days now and the only thing still left is the official announcement by Chelsea. But they have now signed their first new signing of the Maresca era.

Chelsea have landed centre back Tosin Adarabioyo, who became a free agent this month when his contract ran out at Fulham.

Tosin has now signed his Chelsea contract and passed a medical, and I am sure the announcement will now follow very soon.

The Athletic confirmed last night that Tosin has successfully completed his medical and put pen to paper with Chelsea on a four-year-contract.

Chelsea usually give long contracts

The Blues usually hand out longer contracts than this, so I’m not sure what this says really. Four years is a pretty standard length for most new contracts I guess, but it’s also not that long. I do wonder what the ins and outs are behind that.

Chelsea have got themselves a very talented player that’s for sure. It’s an opportunity that they probably saw and could not miss out on, you can fully understand why they wanted to pick Tosin up on a free.

He’s certainly got room for improvement though, but he will be a good player to add to the ranks as some deep cover at the back, and when Chelsea are playing against a tall and physical side, he will be an excellent asset to have with incredible height and aerial dominance.

He’s obviously come from the Manchester City youth setup too, so he will have been taught to play at the very highest level and seeing as Maresca also likes to play that way, he should fit in well!