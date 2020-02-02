First and second overall picks win Rookie of the Year for fourth time ever

For only the fourth time, the offensive and defensive rookies of the year were also the first and second picks in the NFL draft.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday night, while 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. They went 1-2 in the draft in April.

That has only happened three other times since the rookie of the year award began in 1967: George Rogers and Lawrence Taylor in 1981, Sam Bradford and Ndamukong Suh in 2010 and Cam Newton and Von Miller in 2011. In all four instances, the offensive rookie of the year was the first pick and the defensive rookie of the year was the second pick.

Sometimes rookies of the year go onto Hall of Fame careers like Taylor, while other times they have largely disappointing careers like Bradford. But there is little doubt right now that both the Cardinals and the 49ers are satisfied with their first-round picks.