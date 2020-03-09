In first season with UCLA men's basketball, Mick Cronin named Pac-12 Coach of the Year

In his first season heading UCLA men's basketball, Mick Cronin has been named the 2020 Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The Bruins went 19-12, including 12-6 in conference play, en route to a 2-seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA improved by three games over last season's 9-9 mark in Pac-12 games. Cronin's Bruins — who were picked eighth in the preseason media poll — came back from a 7-6 non-conference mark and 1-3 league start to finish second in the Pac-12 standings just a game behind predicted champion Oregon. It is Cronin’s third career conference Coach of the Year award along with the Ohio Valley in 2006 and The American in 2014.

