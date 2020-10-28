First Saints vs. Bears injury report: WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears published their first Week 8 injury report, with Chicago star receiver Allen Robinson sidelined in the NFL concussion protocol. The Bears are playing on a short week after Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Meanwhile, for New Orleans: Robinson’s counterpart Michael Thomas did not participate in practice. Thomas was out of action last week after tweaking his hamstring, which was reported to be a Grade 1 strain. While the mildest grade, it still carries a two- to three-week recovery timeline, so his status is in doubt for Sunday.
Your full initial Saints-Bears injury report:
From the Saints
|Player, injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game stats
|WR Michael Thomas, hamstring/ankle
|DNP
|WR Marquez Callaway, ankle
|DNP
|G Nick Easton, concussion
|Limited
|T Terron Armstead, elbow
|Limited
From the Bears
|Player, injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game stats
|WR Allen Robinson, concussion
|DNP
|TE Jimmy Graham, not injury related
|DNP
|LB Khalil Mack, ankle
|DNP
|WR Ted Ginn Jr., not injury related
|DNP
|WR Cordarrelle Patterson, quad
|DNP
|C Cody Whitehair, calf
|DNP
|TE Cole Kmet, back
|Limited
|S Eddie Jackson, knee
|Limited
|S Sherrick McManis, hamstring
|Limited
|OL Rashaad Coward, finger
|Full
|OL Jason Springgs, back
|Full