First Saints vs. Bears injury report: WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol

John Sigler

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears published their first Week 8 injury report, with Chicago star receiver Allen Robinson sidelined in the NFL concussion protocol. The Bears are playing on a short week after Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, for New Orleans: Robinson’s counterpart Michael Thomas did not participate in practice. Thomas was out of action last week after tweaking his hamstring, which was reported to be a Grade 1 strain. While the mildest grade, it still carries a two- to three-week recovery timeline, so his status is in doubt for Sunday.

Your full initial Saints-Bears injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game stats
WR Michael Thomas, hamstring/ankle DNP
WR Marquez Callaway, ankle DNP
G Nick Easton, concussion Limited
T Terron Armstead, elbow Limited

From the Bears

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game stats
WR Allen Robinson, concussion DNP
TE Jimmy Graham, not injury related DNP
LB Khalil Mack, ankle DNP
WR Ted Ginn Jr., not injury related DNP
WR Cordarrelle Patterson, quad DNP
C Cody Whitehair, calf DNP
TE Cole Kmet, back Limited
S Eddie Jackson, knee Limited
S Sherrick McManis, hamstring Limited
OL Rashaad Coward, finger Full
OL Jason Springgs, back Full