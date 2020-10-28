First Saints vs. Bears injury report: WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears published their first Week 8 injury report, with Chicago star receiver Allen Robinson sidelined in the NFL concussion protocol. The Bears are playing on a short week after Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, for New Orleans: Robinson’s counterpart Michael Thomas did not participate in practice. Thomas was out of action last week after tweaking his hamstring, which was reported to be a Grade 1 strain. While the mildest grade, it still carries a two- to three-week recovery timeline, so his status is in doubt for Sunday.

Your full initial Saints-Bears injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game stats WR Michael Thomas, hamstring/ankle DNP WR Marquez Callaway, ankle DNP G Nick Easton, concussion Limited T Terron Armstead, elbow Limited

From the Bears