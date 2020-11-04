First Saints-Bucs injury report: Michael Thomas, Drew Brees both limited

A number of big names littered the first injury report ahead of Week 9’s clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All three of the Saints centerpieces on offense were limited participants during Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), running back Alvin Kamara (foot), and quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder).

Brees was spotted wearing athletic tape on his throwing shoulder in last week’s game with the Chicago Bears, so he’s clearly battling through something. While we’re a far cry off from either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill starting in his place, it’s a situation to monitor closely.

However, there is a silver lining to the first injury report. Thomas was joined in practice by rookie breakout Marquez Callaway (also limited with an ankle injury) and veteran starter Emmanuel Sanders. He wasn’t listed on the injury report, but Sanders returned to practice after 12 days away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s since recovered and expects to play against Tampa Bay.

Your full Wednesday injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status QB Drew Brees, shoulder Limited WR Marquez Callaway, ankle Limited C/G Nick Easton, concussion Full DB Justin Hardee, groin DNP RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited DT Sheldon Rankins, knee DNP WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring Limited

From the Buccaneers

List