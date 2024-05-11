First-rounder Laiatu Latu leads list of Colts rookies already signed to contracts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have already been hard at work on the draft class, the day before the beginning of the team’s three-day rookie minicamp.

Indianapolis has signed five of its nine picks, including first-rounder Laiatu Latu, who will be the highest-paid member of the class.

Latu signed a four-year deal worth a little more than $17 million, according to estimations by the website Spotrac, to lead the way for the Indianapolis class. Latu's deal also includes a fifth-year option, a part of the deal for every first-round pick. If the Colts pick it up -- they will make the decision after Latu's third NFL season -- the fifth-year will be guaranteed, the salary based on a number of factors.

The Colts also signed the last four members of their draft class, inking fifth-round linebacker Jaylon Carlies, fifth-round cornerback Jaylin Simpson, sixth-round cornerback Micah Abraham and seventh-round defensive tackle Jonah Laulu to four-year rookie deals that are all estimated to be worth a little more than $4 million overall.

For the most part, the days of rookies taking a long time to negotiate their contracts are over.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement establishes a rookie pay scale based on where a player is picked, and outside of a few players each year, most rookies sign without much of a hassle.

Indianapolis also officially signed seven undrafted free agents: Kansas quarterback/wide receiver Jason Bean, North Carolina State running back Trent Pennix, Notre Dame kicker Spencer Shrader, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, Marshall guard Dalton Tucker, Texas Tech wide receiver Xavier White and Kansas linebacker Craig Young.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: First-rounder Laiatu Latu leads list of Colts rookies already signed