First-round tee time announced for David Skinns at American Express

The American Express will take place Thursday-Sunday in La Quinta, California.

The American Express consists of three courses: PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Former Vol David Skins is part of the field. He qualified after being ranked 2-30 on the prior season’s Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Skinns’ first-round tee time is slated for 12:25 p.m. EST on Thursday from the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has appeared in 29 PGA TOUR events during his career. He has made 13-of-29 cuts on the PGA TOUR. Skinns has appeared in 151 events, including three wins, on the Korn Ferry Tour during his career.

