The first round series between the Celtics and Heat heads back to Boston for Game 5

Battered a bit more but far from beaten, the Boston Celtics make the trip back to their home court of TD Garden for Game 5 of their first round series of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs vs. the Miami Heat in what is a potential elimination game for Miami.

The Celtics will be without the services of star big man Kristaps Porzingis after his calf injury in Game 4, but the Heat will be without many of their best players. The contest could also be the last call of longtime Boston broadcaster Mike Gorman, should the Celtics win. What else do we need to know about this game?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, took a closer look at Game 5 on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire