First-round rookie speedsters to square off in Week 1 NFL kickoff game

The full 2024 NFL schedule will be revealed later this week, but the league already fed fans a morsel of what will be on the menu in Week 1. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in the Thursday night league opener on September 5th.

As if that rematch of the AFC Championship Game needs any more sizzle, the game will feature the NFL debuts of two of the fastest members of the 2024 NFL Draft class. And they could very well match up against one another on the field.

Chiefs first-round wideout Xavier Worthy and Ravens first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins burned up the turf at the NFL Scouting Combine. Worthy set the combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time ever at 4.21 seconds. Wiggins was close behind with an eye-popping 4.28 time in his own 40.

It will be interesting to see if the first-round blazers face off in the game, but it certainly adds a layer of intrigue to what is already a great matchup in Week 1.

