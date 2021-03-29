First-round quarterbacks, by team, in the Super Bowl era

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With quarterbacks once again the focal point of the upcoming draft, especially in the first round, I got curious about the history of drafting first-round quarterbacks.

So I did the research, for a change. And I drew a line at 1966, the launch of the Super Bowl era.

The team-by-team list appears below, including the regular draft and the supplemental draft. The most first-round quarterbacks have been drafted by the Browns, with seven. The fewest is two — shared by the Cowboys, Panthers, Rams, Saints, Seahawks, and Texans.

The Cowboys and the Saints each used a first-round pick on a quarterback in a supplemental draft. Dallas and New Orleans, then, have only ever used a first-round quarterback in the regular draft once each. The Cowboys took Troy Aikman in 1989, and the Saints took Archie Manning in 1971.

Both of the Cowboys’ first-round quarterbacks were drafted the same year. Only a couple of months after making Aikman the first overall pick in the 1989 draft, the Cowboys used a first-round supplemental pick on Steve Walsh.

Here’s the list of all first-round quarterbacks selected by each and every team. Enjoy the rabbit hole.

Bears (five): Mitchell Trubisky (2017); Rex Grossman (2003); Cade McNown (1999); Jim Harbaugh (1987); Jim McMahon (1982).

Bengals (six): Joe Burrow (2020); Carson Palmer (2003); Akili Smith (1999); David Klinger (1992); Jack Thompson (1979); Greg Cook (1969).

Bills (four): Josh Allen (2018); EJ Manuel (2013); J.P. Losman (2004); Jim Kelly (1983).

Broncos (four): Paxton Lynch (2016); Tim Tebow (2010); Jay Cutler (2006); Tommy Maddox (1992).

Browns (seven): Baker Mayfield (2018); Johnny Manziel (2014); Brandon Weeden (2012); Brady Quinn (2007); Tim Couch (1999); Bernie Kosar (1985 supplemental); Mike Phipps (1970).

Buccaneers (five): Jameis Winston (2015); Josh Freeman (2009); Trent Dilfer (1994); Vinny Testaverde (1987); Doug Williams (1978).

Colts (six): Andrew Luck (2012); Peyton Manning (1998); Jeff George (1990); John Elway (1983); Art Schlicter (1982); Bert Jones (1973).

Cardinals (six): Kyler Murray (2019); Josh Rosen (2018); Matt Leinart (2006); Timm Rosenbach (1989 supplemental); Kelly Stouffer (1987); Steve Pisarkiewicz (1977).

Chargers (four): Justin Herbert (2020); Eli Manning (2004); Ryan Leaf (1998); Marty Domres (1969).

Chiefs (three): Patrick Mahomes (2017); Todd Blackledge (1983); Steve Fuller (1979).

Cowboys (two): Troy Aikman (1989); Steve Walsh (1989 supplemental).

Dolphins (five): Tua Tagovailoa (2020); Ryan Tannehill (2012); Dan Marino (1983); Bob Griese (1967); Rick Norton (1966).

Eagles (three): Carson Wentz (2016); Donovan McNabb (1999); John Reaves (1972);

Falcons (five): Matt Ryan (2008); Michael Vick (2001); Chris Miller (1987); Steve Bartowski (1975); Randy Johnson (1966).

49ers (three): Alex Smith (2005); Jim Druckenmiller (1997); Steve Spurrier (1967).

Giants (four): Daniel Jones (2019); Philip Rivers (2004); Dave Brown (1992 supplemental); Phil Simms (1979).

Jaguars (three): Blake Bortles (2013); Blaine Gabbert (2011); Byron Leftwich (2003).

Jets (five): Sam Darnold (2018); Mark Sanchez (2009); Chad Pennington (2000); Ken O’Brien (1983); Richard Todd (1976).

Lions (five): Matthew Stafford (2009); Joey Harrington (2002); Andre Ware (1990); Chuck Long (1986); Greg Landry (1968).

Packers (five): Jordan Love (2020); Aaron Rodgers (2005); Rich Campbell (1981); Jerry Tagge (1972); Don Horn (1967).

Panthers (two): Cam Newton (2011); Kerry Collins (1995).

Patriots (three): Drew Bledsoe (1993); Tony Eason (1983); Jim Plunkett (1971).

Raiders (three): JaMarcus Russell (2007); Todd Marinovich (1991); Marc Wilson (1980).

Rams (two): Jared Goff (2016); Sam Bradford (2010).

Ravens (three): Lamar Jackson (2018); Joe Flacco (2008); Kyle Boller (2003).

Saints (two): Dave Wilson (1981 supplemental); Archie Manning (1971).

Seahawks (two): Rick Mirer (1993); Dan McGwire (1991).

Steelers (three): Ben Roethlisberger (2004); Mark Malone (1980); Terry Bradshaw (1970).

Texans (two): Deshaun Watson (2017); David Carr (2002).

Titans (six): Marcus Mariota (2015); Jake Locker (2011); Vince Young (2006); Steve McNair (1995); Jim Everett (1986); Dan Pastorini (1971).

Vikings (four): Teddy Bridgewater (2014); Christian Ponder (2011); Daunte Culpepper (1999); Tommy Kramer (1977).

Washington (five): Dwayne Haskins (2019); Robert Griffin III (2012); Jason Campbell (2005); Patrick Ramsey (2002); Heath Shuler (1994).

First-round quarterbacks, by team, in the Super Bowl era originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jarran Reed agrees to one-year deal with Chiefs

    The Chiefs bolstered their defense Sunday, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The contract is worth up to $7 million with $5 million guaranteed. Reed, whom the Seahawks cut Friday, reunites with Frank Clark on the Chiefs defensive line. Reed, a second-round choice in [more]

  • Deion Jones reworks contract with Falcons

    Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has joined the long list of players around the league that have reworked their contracts to provide cap space to teams this offseason. Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client is deferring $4 million of his $8.2 million base salary for the 2021 season until the 2022 season. That [more]

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.

  • Yankees' Corey Kluber ready for regular season start: 'It's exciting and I'm looking forward to it'

    Yankees starter Corey Kluber is looking forward to getting back on the mound in a regular season game, after having a strong and healthy spring training.

  • Lakers sign Andre Drummond, who posts he's ready to get 'back to work'

    Soon after Andre Drummond posted himself in a Lakers jersey with hands wrapped around a basketball, writing "back to work" with purple and gold hearts, the Lakers announced they had signed the two-time All-Star center.

  • Michigan Basketball: Howard's Recruiting Needs To Start With Smith Brooks

    Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year ...

  • Biden can't afford to laugh-off Kim Jong Un's provocations

    Biden may miss a chance to pursue diplomacy, leading to more back and forth tension-creating events by both sides in the months ahead.

  • Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    The Kansas City Chiefs have a new defensive tackle on the team.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Tennis: Konjuh's comeback gathers momentum after injury setbacks

    Ana Konjuh's career was blighted by injuries after arriving on Tour as a teenage prodigy but the Croatian is now ready to leave the frustrations behind as her comeback gathers steam. Konjuh was 15 when she won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open junior singles titles in 2013. Three days after turning 16 she beat then world number 14 Roberta Vinci in her WTA main draw debut.

  • Thunder waive embattled F Meyers Leonard shortly after trade deadline

    The Thunder acquired Leonard in a trade to leverage his expiring contract. He never played a game for OKC, and his NBA future is in peril after his use of an anti-Semitic slur.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • These new NFL tees from BreakingT are the perfect solution to our offseason blues

    As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from the BreakingT/NFLPA alliance.

  • Buddy ball bounced as Houston stymies Boeheim and Syracuse

    Buddy Boeheim carried Syracuse into the Sweet 16 with a masterful shooting stroke. DeJon Jarreau and Houston made sure the postseason run by the Orange went no further. Boeheim never got going and neither did the Syracuse offense.

  • Why scouting NFL draft prospects is a smart fantasy football strategy

    Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.

  • Figure skating: Shcherbakova wins gold in podium sweep for Russian women

    Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women's singles medals at the figure skating world championships on Friday. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion and now 24, took silver (220.46) with two triple Axels in her free skating programme. Alexandra Trusova, 16, won the bronze with a final score of 217.20 despite falling twice.

  • Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.

  • Jerami Grant with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/26/2021

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)