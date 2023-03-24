First-round prospect for the Pack: Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and may eventually take control of the 13th overall pick if the New York Jets agree to deal the first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Who could be legitimate targets for general manager Brian Gutekunst?

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one potential first-round prospect capable of landing in Green Bay come Thursday, April 27.

Up next in the series is Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Size, athleticism

Height: 6-5

Weight: 272

Arm length: 34:

Hand: 11″

Bench: 17 reps

Vertical: 31″

Broad: 9’1″

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

3-Cone: 7.02 seconds

Relative Athletic Score: 9.35

From a size and overall athleticism standpoint, Lukas Van Ness fits the typical mold that the Packers covet at the edge rusher position. He posted an elite Relative Athletic Score, something that a majority of Brian Gutekunst’s draft picks have, and he has a big frame, another element that Green Bay has primarily coveted at the edge rusher position over the years.

It’s worth noting, however, that while Van Ness performed well at the combine overall, he posted a vertical jump of just 31 inches. Although it’s a small sample size, of the three edge rushers that Gutekunst has drafted during his tenure, all have had vertical jumps of at least 36 inches.

What he can do, what to know

In terms of experience, Van Ness doesn’t have a ton, only seeing the field in 2021 and 2022, totaling 846 total snaps. He was, however, productive, particularly in 2022. Van Ness posted 43 pressures and eight sacks this past season, ranking 11th in PFF’s pass-rush win rate and 24th out of 200 edge rushers in their run-defense grade. Despite being listed as an edge rusher, the majority of Van Ness’ snaps came lined up in the B-gap. That versatility to play either inside or out is something that we know catches the Packers’ eyes, and we’ve seen them use Rashan Gary in a similar capacity.

For more on Van Ness, here is what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his pre-draft report:

Nicknamed “Hercules” by teammates, Van Ness is a well-developed defensive end with excellent lean mass and additional growth still to come. He’s a power-centric prospect with force as his modus operandi as both a run defender and pass rusher. Van Ness needs to work on hand attacks for quicker block shedding and to diversify his rush beyond bull-rush challenges. He’s taken snaps inside at Iowa but might need to keep filling out his frame before he’s ready to succeed as a run stuffer and pass rusher as a 4i in a 3-4 front. Van Ness is more of a splash player than consistent force on tape, but he possesses projectable traits that should allow for continued ascension as a pro.

How he fits

Right away, Van Ness will help upgrade the Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher rotation, which is a task that should be high up on Gutekunst’s to-do list this offseason. Prior to the 2022 season beginning, edge rusher depth was a concern, and we would see why once Gary went down with an injury. Overall, the Packers defense struggled to generate regular pressure, and as a group, the edge rushers have to be better at containing the run and setting edges in 2023. Edge Rusher is a heavily rotated position, with oftentimes four or even five players seeing regular playing time from week to week. So having solid depth is quite important, even with a player like Gary on your team. When a defense is able to generate quick pressure up front, there isn’t a player on that side of the ball that doesn’t benefit. In addition to bolstering the depth at edge rusher, Van Ness and his ability to play inside could help do the same along the interior defensive line, where the Packers are also lacking depth, as well as experience.

NFL comp: Trey Hendrickson

From a play style standpoint, The Draft Network’s Joe Marino has Lukas Van Ness’ NFL comp as Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson stands 6-4, weighs 266 pounds and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.53, with a 33.5-inch vertical. He was a third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and has developed into one of the better pass rushers in football. Over the last two seasons, Hendrickson has totaled 161 total pressures, according to PFF, along with 29 sacks. One potential difference between the two is that Hendrickson has spent the bulk of his snaps lined up in the traditional edge rusher role, whereas Green Bay could give Van Ness some snaps inside.

Highlights

