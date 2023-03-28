First-round prospect for the Pack: Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith

The Green Bay Packers hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and may eventually take control of the 13th overall pick if the New York Jets agree to deal the first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Who could be legitimate targets for general manager Brian Gutekunst?

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one potential first-round prospect capable of landing in Green Bay come Thursday, April 27.

Up next in the series is Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Size, athleticism

Height: 6-2

Weight: 238

Hand: 9″

Arm: 32 5/8″

40-yard dash: 4.39

Vertical jump: 41.5″

Broad jump: 10-8

Three-cone: N/A

Short shuttle: N/A

Bench press: N/A

Relative Athletic Score: 9.20

What he can do, what to know

– Diagnose and defend the run. Smith is an elite run defender, posting a 90.6 run-defense grade in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

– Not easily moved off his spot despite smaller frame. Takes a physical and relentless approach when defending the run.

– Powerful hands to stack and shed blocks.

– Explosive athlete with a quick first step as a pass rusher. Pass rush plan is still a work in progress but improving each year.

– Uses exceptional quickness and bend to pressure quarterbacks.

– Athletic enough to drop into coverage.

– Missed the last six games of his senior season with a pectoral tear.

– Highly regarded by coaches and teammates for leadership qualities.

How he fits

Brian Gutekunst has drafted three former Bulldogs in the first round of the last two drafts. Could Smith make it three in a row? He turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he posted jaw-dropping numbers, but the highly touted Georgia edge rusher is more than an elite tester. With some development, his projection is a well-rounded difference maker on defense if he puts it all together. Green Bay is an ideal fit for Smith since he wouldn’t have to play right away, assuming Rashan Gary has returned from injury. Before becoming an every-down player, Smith needs some work on his pass-rush plan and consider adding mass to his frame. At 6-2, 238 lbs, he is undersized for his position and may struggle to separate from bigger and stronger offensive linemen. To become a better pass rusher, he requires a more well-thought-out plan of attack and a stronger arsenal of hand counters. That being said, learning behind Preston Smith and Gary should definitely help. If things well, Smith has the potential to follow a similar path to Gary. After he was taken 12th overall in 2019, Gary played only 24 percent of the snaps as a rookie while sitting behind two well-established edge rushers. Gary’s snap percentage doubled in year two before he became the full-time starter in 2021. Now, Gary is considered one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL. However, Smith wouldn’t necessarily have to be buried on the bench as a rookie and could be a solid rotational piece, specifically as a run defender on early downs. He may already have the advantage over Preston Smith and Gary when it comes to setting the edge and pursuing ball carriers. Overall, taking Smith at 15 adds immediate depth to the Packers’ edge rusher room and lays the foundation for another elite edge rusher opposite Gary.

NFL comp: Haason Reddick

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein likened Smith to Samson Ebukam, a former fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. However, Reddick is another comp that has been thrown around and might be more fitting. Both have similar builds and are high-end prospects with intriguing athleticism (Reddick’s RAS was 9.08). Once the 13th overall pick in 2017, Reddick didn’t break out until his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals. Now coming off a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles, he has logged three straight seasons with at least 11.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Though that may be a tall task for Smith, Green Bay would certainly take comparable production. Of course, it may take time for Smith to reach his full potential as it did for Reddick.

Highlights

