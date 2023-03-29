First-round prospect for the Pack: Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy

The Green Bay Packers hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and may eventually take control of the 13th overall pick if the New York Jets agree to deal the first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Who could be legitimate targets for general manager Brian Gutekunst?

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one potential first-round prospect capable of landing in Green Bay come Thursday, April 27.

Up next in the series is Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy:

Size, athleticism

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 268

Arm: 33 3/4″

Hand: 8 1/2″

Bench press: 25

RAS: N/A

Murphy only performed the bench press at the combine because of a hamstring injury. He is scheduled to work out at a personal pro day on April 4. Athleticism numbers will update after.

What he can do, what to know

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98)

— Ideal size for the Packers at the edge rusher position. Has the length and density to be a three-down player on the edge.

— Excels at resetting the line of scrimmage with his first step, especially against the run.

— Bull-rush can be devastatingly effective. So much power.

— Motor always runs hot. Effort and energy levels to the ball are excellent.

— Consistent and disruptive against the run. Play strength is a big positive.

— Overall athleticism suggests a high ceiling as a pass-rusher.

— Long arms keep blockers at a distance, aiding in shedding blocks as a rusher and against the run.

— Freshman All-American after producing 4.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles at 18 years old.

— Finished career with 37.0 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles over 38 games.

— Still only 21 years old.

Clemson bio

How he fits

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy is one of the easiest first-round fits for the Packers in the draft class. He’s 21 years old. He plays a premium position. He’s athletic (based on tape). He fits the team’s size preferences. The parallels with Rashan Gary coming out of Michigan in 2019 and the situation Gary fell into with the Packers are both here with Murphy. Like Gary, Murphy has an incredible blend of length, athleticism and power, with real potential to be a disruptor against the run early on in his career. But also like Gary, he’s going to need a little time to develop as a pure pass-rusher and may not be an impact player right away. The Packers, with Gary, Preston Smith and Kingsley Enagbare on the roster at edge rusher, can afford Murphy the time he needs to develop into a big-time player. The team’s immediate need at edge rusher isn’t strong, but a team can never have enough pass-rushers, and the Packers will need a future replacement for Smith opposite Gary. Give Murphy a year or two behind the starters and he could emerge as a game-wrecking player on the edge.

Story continues

NFL comp: Rashan Gary

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if Murphy is the same type of alien athlete as Gary, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and produced elite jumps at 277 pounds in 2019. But he’s probably close, and the rest of the comparison is spot on. Like Gary coming out of Michigan, Murphy is a big, explosive edge rusher who consistently wins with power but will need time to develop his full arsenal as a pass-rusher at the next level. Gary learned behind Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith as a rookie, blew up as a rotational player in Year 2 and then ascended to stardom in a full-time role in Year 3. A similar pathway could await Murphy, especially if he falls into a situation where he doesn’t have to be a starter right away.

Highlights

Rupp Report

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire