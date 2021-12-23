First-round pick Zach Senyshyn asks Bruins for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another member of the Boston Bruins' 2015 draft class has formally requested a trade.

Zach Senyshyn, the No. 15 overall pick in the '15 draft, joined Jake DeBrusk in asking for a one-way trip out of Boston. Senyshyn opened up about his request in an interview with Mark Divver.

“It’s been a long journey with Boston and Providence,” Senyshyn told Divver. “Obviously, I’m super-thankful to everyone in Providence for all of their help in the development of my game, but I want to play in the NHL. I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.”

Senyshyn has played in only 14 games with Boston since making his NHL debut in 2019. Most of his time has been spent with the AHL Providence Bruins, where he's registered eight goals and five assists in 21 games this season.

Even with several players out due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bruins haven't promoted Senyshyn to the NHL roster this season. He expressed his frustration about the lack of a call-up and believes he'll be more useful in a different organization.

“I’m not really being utilized in (the Boston) organization. I’m not being used at all. I feel as though it’s better for them to get some return and for me to get a fresh start," he told Divver.

Senyshyn's trade request is just the latest blow to the Bruins' 2015 draft class. In addition to he and DeBrusk's trade requests, fellow first-rounder Jakub Zboril recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL.