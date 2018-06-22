First-round pick Williams off to bizarre start with Celtics

First-round pick Robert Williams and the Boston Celtics seem to have some communication issues.

First, Boston president Danny Ainge accidentally announced on a live web stream Thursday that the Celtics were going to draft Williams with the No. 27 pick -- not realizing he was live.

Terry Rozier, Boston's backup point guard, was a guest on Bleacher Report's live draft stream and called Ainge on FaceTime during the show to ask who the Celtics were picking.

Thinking he was on a personal call, Ainge first joked with Rozier that the Celtics needed to draft a point guard, then tipped off that Boston would take Williams once they were satisfied with his medical history. Many had projected Williams as a potential lottery pick before he slid toward the bottom of the first round.

"I was obviously joking with Terry about the guard position. I had no idea I was on live, whatever it was," Ainge said after the draft, per ESPN. "I thought he was FaceTiming me. I had no idea. But, anyway, that is sort of funny. We're excited about Robert, and we felt like he was the best player available, and we think he's a great fit for our team."

The following morning, the team had to scuttle an 11 a.m. ET introductory press conference when they couldn't locate the Texas A&M big man. Williams had watched the draft from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisiana, rather than make the trip to Brooklyn.

The Celtics figured out the confusion and rescheduled the call for noon.

On the call, Williams said he simply overslept after a long two days waiting to figure out where he'd start his pro career.

"Right after the draft, I actually ran to my aunt's house and went to sleep because I was so tired from everything. When I woke up, my sister woke me up, she said, 'You have a conference call,'" Williams said.

Williams is expected to be formally introduced in Boston next week.

Story Continues

--Field Level Media