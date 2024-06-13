First-round pick Graham Barton signs with Bucs

Add the Buccaneers to the list of teams who have signed all of their draft picks.

The team announced that offensive lineman Graham Barton has signed his contract. The first-round pick has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Second-round pick Chris Braswell signed earlier this week and the team's other five picks got their contracts done earlier in the offseason.

Barton played left tackle at Duke, but he is slated to be at center in Tampa during his rookie season. He has not been named the starter at this point, but that would seem to be the likely outcome of this summer's competition.